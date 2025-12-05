‘If you believe in the soccer gods, you should be thanking them’ - Alexi Lalas hails USMNT’s ideal Group D draw for 2026 World Cup

Lalas began by acknowledging the favorable nature of the draw, suggesting that fans and the team should be grateful for the opportunity. He framed the group as one that offers a realistic and achievable path for the USMNT to progress beyond the group stage.

“Well, I think if you believe in the soccer gods, you should be thanking them,” Lalas said on FOX. “I think this is not just a good group, this is a great group, and this is a group that you should expect the United States team, under Mauricio Pochettino, to win and go through."