'If I’m a player in Europe, I’m a little worried' - Marcelo Balboa issues warning to Europe-based USMNT players after Paraguay and Uruguay wins

Balboa framed Pochettino’s comments as an intentional cultural reset: the coach isn’t interested in protecting “regulars” or preserving reputations if players aren’t delivering the energy and standards he wants.

“He [Pochettino] is trying to change the culture in this country. He’s saying anytime you represent the U.S. team, that’s the best team we’re gonna put out, that’s the first team. I like that message,” Balboa told CBS Sports. “If I’m a player in Europe, I’m a little worried because I saw the standard of mentality and energy they brought to this game.

"There is a clear message. Like, ‘This is what you have to do. These are the parameters I want you to do it under my tactics.’"