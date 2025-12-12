Getty Images Sport
'I won't talk about the No. 2' - Hansi Flick delivers brutal snub to Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barcelona boss confirms Joan Garcia is untouchable
Flick's brutal honesty
The goalkeeping hierarchy at Barcelona has been the subject of intense scrutiny for months, but Flick has finally moved to end the debate with a ruthless declaration of intent. Speaking ahead of his side's return to La Liga action, the former Bayern Munich boss made it abundantly clear that there is no rotation planned between the sticks. Despite Ter Stegen's return to fitness and his inclusion in the matchday squad against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek, the door to the first team appears firmly shut.
When asked about the situation and whether the veteran German could expect minutes soon, Flick was blunt. He reaffirmed his faith in summer signing Joan Garcia, dismissing the notion that the position is up for grabs.
"Joan is number one," Flick stated emphatically. "I am not going to talk about the number two or number three goalkeeper. Joan plays, we believe in him and I have no idea of changing Joan. And he has done very well."
He added: "Of course I've spoken to him. It's my job, but it's something between him and me. "
A legend out in the cold
This public vote of confidence in Garcia represents a dramatic fall from grace for Ter Stegen. For the best part of a decade, the 33-year-old was an untouchable figure at Camp Nou, wearing the captain's armband and saving the team on countless occasions. However, the landscape shifted violently during the summer.
Ter Stegen's troubles began with a recurring injury that plagued him for much of last season, raising doubts about his long-term durability. These doubts were compounded by the club's aggressive move to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol. The arrival of the Olympic gold medallist was reportedly met with hostility by Ter Stegen, leading to reports of a 'feud' behind the scenes. The German shot-stopper viewed the signing not as competition, but as a direct lack of respect for his legacy, and he was soon informed he would not be the first or second choice options in 2025-26, with Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny ahead of him. His attempt to make it difficult for Barca to register Garcia resulted in him being stripped of the captain's armband, though that issue was soon resolved.
Ter Stegen returns to the fold
Hopes of a reconciliation or a sporting comeback were briefly raised earlier this week. Ter Stegen was named in the squad for the Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, marking his first involvement since his latest fitness setback.
Ter Stegen watched from the bench as Garcia played the full 90 minutes. Flick's comments today confirm that his inclusion was merely for depth rather than a signal of intent. The manager's refusal to even discuss the "number two or number three" suggests that Ter Stegen is now viewed purely as a backup option, a status that is untenable for a player of his calibre and salary.
World Cup dreams hanging by a thread
The timing of this demotion could not be worse for Ter Stegen. With the 2026 World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the goalkeeper is desperate to cement his place as Germany's number one following the retirement of Manuel Neuer. However, Julian Nagelsmann has made it clear that he will only select players who are playing regularly for their clubs.
Sitting on the bench in Catalonia will effectively hand the German jersey to rivals like Alexander Nubel or Oliver Baumann. As a result, the January transfer window has become a critical juncture. Reports suggest that Ter Stegen's representatives are already sounding out potential suitors, with clubs in the Bundesliga and perhaps even the Premier League monitoring the situation. He knows that he must move in the winter window to secure the game time needed to convince Nagelsmann he is still the best option for the national team.
For Barcelona, the situation presents a financial and diplomatic headache. Ter Stegen remains one of the club's highest earners, and having such an expensive asset sitting on the bench is a luxury they can ill afford given their perpetual economic balancing act. Flick's comments may be a strategic move to push the player towards the exit door, accelerating a separation that now feels inevitable.
For Ter Stegen, the message is clear: the era of his dominance at Barcelona is over. If he wants to lead his country out at the World Cup in 2026, he will likely have to do so as a former Blaugrana player. The "undisputed" reign of Joan Garcia has begun, and Hansi Flick has no intention of looking back.
