Getty Images Sport
‘I love him!' - Ex-Arsenal star defends 'born goalscorer' Viktor Gyokeres amid £64m striker's dismal open play run
'Too soon' to write off Gyokeres, says Gibbs
The former defender has urged supporters and pundits to show patience with Gyokeres, despite the forward’s alarming dip in form. The Sweden international arrived from Sporting CP in the summer with a burgeoning reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal finishers, yet he has found the transition to the Premier League far tougher than anticipated.
The 27-year-old’s struggles were highlighted during Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, where he was named amongst the substitutes. Although he had shown flashes of promise with goals in cup competitions against Chelsea and Inter recently, his record in the top flight has become a source of concern. He has not found the net from open play in the league since September, a drought that has seen questions raised about his suitability for Mikel Arteta’s system. After 28 matches in all competitions, he has found the net on nine occasions.
However, Gibbs, who won two FA Cups during his time in north London, is adamant that the "bust" label is premature. Speaking to ESPN FC, he argued that six months is an insufficient sample size to judge a player adapting to a new league and a highly specific tactical setup.
"I don’t think you can call him a bust after six months, you’ve got to give him more time," Gibbs stated. "He’s an out and out goalscorer, a born goalscorer, you can see that. There’s other parts to the team that lead to a striker firing on all cylinders."
- Getty Images Sport
Squad 'conditioned' to play without a striker
According to Gibbs, the primary issue is not Gyokeres’ ability, but rather the tactical habits ingrained in his team-mates. For years, Arsenal have operated without a traditional focal point in attack, often utilising false nines or fluid front lines. The introduction of a physical, "out and out" centre-forward has disrupted the team's rhythm, requiring a significant period of adjustment that is still ongoing.
"I think they’re conditioned, if you go back over the last 10 years, all Arsenal fans have really been crying out for is a centre forward," Gibbs explained. "I think Gyokeres has only just come in to fit that profile of the type of striker that Arsenal have desperately wanted for so many years."
He believes the rest of the squad is still learning how to service a player of Gyokeres' profile. "The majority of the team are conditioned to playing without an out and out centre forward so I think there’s just an adjustment period there with Gyokeres," he added. "I love him by the way, it’s just taken him a bit more time and maybe not even him time, it’s also taking time for the players around him to get used to playing with him."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Havertz remains the likely first choice for Arteta
Despite his glowing endorsement of the former Coventry City star’s potential, Gibbs concedes that Gyokeres is unlikely to be the first name on the team sheet for the remainder of the campaign. With the title race entering a critical phase, Arteta is expected to revert to the formulas that have provided the most stability in the past.
This likely means a return to prominence for Kai Havertz, whose versatility and familiarity with the system offer Arteta a safety net during high-pressure encounters. Gibbs suggests that the Arsenal manager faces "the toughest decisions of his career" in the coming months but predicts he will lean towards the German international if he is available.
"Ideally he would want Kai Havertz back and he’d actually go with him if he’s fit," Gibbs admitted, acknowledging that while Gyokeres is the future, he may not be the immediate solution for the biggest games of the current season.
- Getty Images Sport
Mental fatigue and a lack of enjoyment affecting the squad
Gibbs also pointed out that singling out Gyokeres ignores a wider malaise affecting the Gunners' attack. The goals have dried up across the front line, with key figures such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke also struggling to hit the high numbers fans have come to expect.
"If you take him into consideration across the board there’s been a bit of a drought," Gibbs noted. "Martinelli, Saka, Madueke, I think we’re used to seeing across the front three high numbers so I don’t think it’s solely on him."
Ultimately, the former full-back believes the issue is psychological. Watching from the outside, he senses a team that is burdened by the weight of expectation rather than thriving on it.
"For me it’s purely mental," he concluded. "From the outside it looks like they’ve lost that enjoyment and they are just desperate to get the job done."
Advertisement