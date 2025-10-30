'I barely slept a wink' - Zenit star kept kidnapping attempt secret from his family and opens up on horrifying ordeal after fighting off three attackers

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, Mostovoy recounted the horrifying ordeal with remarkable composure.

"Unfortunately, I can't say anything right now because there's an ongoing investigation and I can't reveal everything," the Russia international told Championat. "It was evening, late, everything happened so quickly... I didn't really have time to process what was happening, and only later did I realise it was quite serious. And I seemed to behave normally, in the sense that I didn't panic or call everyone. I waited until the morning, that's all."

The suspects have now been arrested and are in custody. However, Mostovoy's experience shook him as he recounts the initial hours after the failed kidnapping plot.

"Of course, I was so shocked that something like this could still happen in this day and age. After the incident, I was in contact with a friend; it was hard to fall asleep, I didn't really get any sleep. I didn't tell anyone anything, I decided it was best to wait it out. Not my family, no one knew about it. And only the next morning did I contact our security from the club, and then this whole process began," he said.

"No one knew about it at all. It happened yesterday, so it turns out, in the morning. I started getting a lot of calls, text messages, all sorts of TV channels. They called, wanting to know, but I decided, once again, not to contact anyone. I was waiting for the go-ahead, for the club to tell me what to do. Yesterday, it turned out, there was a lot of support from the guys and from outside. Until today, no one knew about it except my friend, who was involved in the incident."