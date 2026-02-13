Hull City confirm arrests due to discriminatory chanting during FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Liverpool fan Paul Boardman was banned from entering Wembley Stadium due to his usage of the chant, having been heard shouting it at a nearby rail station. He pleaded guilty to using threatening words and was fined £500.

On the night, Hull were beaten 4-0, with Pedro Neto scoring a hat-trick, and manager Sergej Jakirovic praised his side's efforts despite their heavy defeat.

He said: "Defensively our tactical plan was good and maybe some better decisions on the counter we could play better.

"We had some chances, Chelsea did as well. Pedro Neto scored an excellent goal, the second goal was too cheap from corner. They are very good in possession. They tried to use our mistakes. I think we deserved at least one goal but if we play like this we will be in a very good position in the Championship.

"Never surrender, maybe in the next games this can be a good example of how we should play.

"Now we need to rest and we will use this to prepare even better for QPR."