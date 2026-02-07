Hugo Ekitike might never match Erling Haaland for goals - but Liverpool's 'new Fernando Torres' has the all-round game that Man City's out-of-form No.9 could only dream of

Haaland is aware of the ongoing debate about his general lack of involvement in City's build-up play - but insists that it doesn't bother him in the slightest.

"When I score, nobody talks about this, but when I don’t, people start to mention my touches," the striker told the Men in Blazers podcast. "This is a part of my life, how people will speak and I can’t control what people say about me.

"I just have to focus on what I should do on the pitch and my job isn't to be like Rodri, to control a game, it's being in the box and finishing the attacks. That's my focus and I don't care about what people say. It's about focusing on helping the team win.

"In the end, you can play football without touching the ball, even if it sounds funny for some to hear that. You can do it with movements, the mental part, and the awareness. It’s a huge part of the game. It's not only about touching the ball.

"Of course you have to touch the ball but I know my role in this team."

Essentially, Haaland's job is to score goals - and he does it better than arguably any other player in the world.

It's also true that his movement, along with his mere presence, occupies defenders, thus creating time and space for City's other attackers to do their thing.

However, while Roy Keane went too far (as usual) by claiming Haaland's "general play is that of a League Two player", there's simply no denying that the forward's all-round game leaves something to be desired.

He may sometimes be compared to Ronaldo, the most explosive No.9 of the modern era, but while he's far superior in the air, Haaland doesn't have anything like the same skillset as the Brazilian, who could take on defences all on his own.

Even looking at his contemporaries, Haaland may score just as many goals as Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane, but he's nowhere near as complete a player as either man - or even Ekitike for that matter.