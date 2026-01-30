How PSG became a cultural phenomenon as French giants prepare for London takeover

After years of obscurity, PSG are now a force to be reckoned with in pretty much all aspects, finding unprecedented success domestically since their Qatar-backed takeover in 2011 and finally claiming an elusive Champions League crown for the first time in 2025 as they obliterated Inter in the final in Munich.

That level of success has seen the club become a global brand over the course of the last 15 years, as their monied owners invested not only in the most high-profile players on the planet, but also in image, visibility and symbolism, taking advantage of the cultural clout of the city they call home.

Now, they are flexing their new-found worldwide appeal by taking over London (well, a small corner of it). Spread across four floors of a traditional townhouse, Ici C'est Paris 'La Maison' is landing soon.