Hidden Gems FC: Angelo Stiller - Stuttgart's 'new Toni Kroos' on Real Madrid's radar

To say that Sebastian Hoeness has been a big influence on Stiller's career would be putting it very mildly indeed. It was the former Hertha Berlin attacking midfielder who called a teenage Stiller up to the Bayern reserves in 2019, and his impressive performances in Germany's third tier led to a first-team debut under Hansi Flick in October of the following year.

However, that proved to be one of only three appearances he would make for the Bavarians, totalling 64 minutes, and the failure to keep hold of Stiller still wrangles the German giants to this day.

"Something like what happened to Angelo Stiller must never happen to us again," Bayern's director of football development and campus manager, Jochen Sauer, insists. "Angelo went through all the youth teams from the campus to the third division and then left on a free transfer to Hoffenheim. We should have reaped the rewards of our training programme better."

Hoeness' presence at Hoffenheim played a key part in Stiller's decision to move to the PreZero Arena when his Bayern contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. And so, when Hoeness left for Stuttgart, it wasn't in the least bit surprising to see the pair reunited again in the summer of 2023.

"It's definitely something special when a coach follows your career for so long and you get to play under him," Stiller told the Bundesliga's official website. "I think we both see football the same way. I believe we both want to play the same kind of football, both offensively and defensively, and I think that it is important that we have that trust."