Kyle Walker has revealed his favourite shirt swaps, with the AC Milan loanee boasting the “hat-trick” of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England international has faced all-time greats

Picked up some iconic jerseys down the years

Makes a point of never requesting derby shirt Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱