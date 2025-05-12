Harry Maguire Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Harry Maguire watches a winning team! Man Utd defender in attendance as former club Sheffield United reach Championship play-off final with 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City

H. MaguireSheffield UnitedManchester UnitedSheffield United vs Bristol CityBristol CityChampionship

Manchester United's Harry Maguire was in attendance at Bramall Lane to watch his former side Sheffield United reach the Championship play-off final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sheffield United win Championship play-off semi
  • Man Utd's Maguire travels to watch former side play
  • Blades to take on either Coventry or Sunderland in final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱