Manchester United FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Harry Maguire's £4m mansion flooded after Man Utd star hosts New Year's Eve party attended by England team-mate Jordan Pickford

H. MaguireManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonJ. Pickford

Harry Maguire's £4 million mansion got flooded as the Manchester United star hosted a New Year's Eve party.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Maguire threw a party for friends and family
  • Pickford along with his wife Megan was in attendance
  • Damage being assessed after flood went down
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱