Harry Kane shares upbeat update despite suffering injury blow in Bayern Munich's Klassiker draw with Borussia Dortmund

gettySoham MukherjeeHarry Kane shares upbeat update despite suffering injury blow in Bayern Munich's Klassiker draw with Borussia DortmundH. KaneBayern MunichBundesligaHarry Kane shared a positive injury update despite suffering a blow in Bayern Munich's Klassiker draw with Borussia Dortmund.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane had to be subbed after 33 minutes vs BVBFelt a discomfort in his thighFocused on his recovery to make a quick comebackFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱