Harry Kane told why he's not a ‘perfect striker’ like Erling Haaland as Gary Lineker points out key difference between Bayern Munich & Man City stars
Former England star Gary Lineker has explained why Harry Kane is not a 'perfect striker' like Manchester City terminator Erling Haaland.
- Lineker hails Haaland as 'perfect striker'
- Discussed an element of Kane's game that is different
- Haaland has already scored four goals this season