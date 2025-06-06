Harry Kane & Co's £60 pills designed for World Cup glory! England stars to use special science ahead of sweltering World Cup across North America
England are hoping to have a secret weapon in their pursuit of World Cup glory, with Harry Kane and Co using special £60 body-scanning pills.
- Three Lions expect to qualify for 2026 tournament
- Already preparing for testing conditions
- Electronic pills measure temperature and heart rate