Getty
Harry Kane's future decided?! Bayern Munich chief delivers huge update on release clause in star striker's contract
Transfer talk: Kane's Bayern deal runs until 2027
Having moved to Germany in 2023, when leaving Tottenham as the Premier League club’s all-time leading scorer, Kane signed a deal with Bayern through to 2027. He has been able to lift his trophy curse since stepping out of a professional comfort zone in his homeland.
With major silverware being secured, there were suggestions that Kane could open himself up to another challenge, as he prepares to turn 33 in July. It was revealed that an offer of £57 million ($77m) would be enough to enter into transfer talks.
Bayern have, however, always taken the stance that they have no intention of parting with their prolific No.9. They have seen Kane register 126 goals for the club through 131 appearances - becoming a two-time Golden Boot winner and breaking countless records along the way.
- Getty
Release clause in Kane's contract has expired
It has been revealed that contract talks will soon take place, with Kane feeling settled in Bavaria alongside wife Kate and their four children, and exit routes at the Allianz Arena appear to have been closed off.
That is according to Bayern’s supervisory board member Uli Hoeness, who has told Bild: “I'd like to make that clear. Harry is a stroke of luck for us. Because his release clause for the summer of 2026 has now expired and his contract runs until summer 2027, we are currently under no pressure.”
Bayern are now looking for Kane to sign fresh terms, with club legend Lothar Matthaus expecting that process to run smoothly. He has told Sky Sports Deutschland: “I don't believe he'll leave Bayern. Money isn't his top priority; it's feeling comfortable – with the coaches, his team-mates, and his family.
“He's settled in well with his children. Bringing his family along is a huge step. I have the feeling that money isn't what matters to him. In Saudi Arabia, he'd probably earn three or four times as much. I'm convinced that Harry Kane will extend his contract with FC Bayern.”
Bayern under no pressure with Kane contract
Sporting director Christoph Freund has said of Bayern being under no pressure to rush talks with Kane: “He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He feels extremely comfortable here. We're not stressing about it. He should continue as he is and continue to feel so comfortable with his family in Munich. Then he can stay in Munich for a long time.”
Another former Spurs and England star, Danny Murphy, has told GOAL when asked what Kane should do next: “The thing that is always difficult when you get older is to think too far ahead because we’ve all been there when the body doesn’t work the same. If I was around Kane and had any influence on him, I wouldn’t be encouraging him to go anywhere because at the moment, in this Munich team, they look like they have got a real chance in the Champions League. He is playing as well as we have ever seen him play. Why would you want to upset that?”
- Getty
Kane made history when reaching 500 career goals
Kane has aired his happiness in Munich on a regular basis and recently reached another notable individual milestone. Bagging a brace in a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen took him to 500 career goals - becoming the first Englishman to hit that mark.
He is now chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s single season goal record of 41 efforts in the Bundesliga - having recorded 26 this term - and will enter this summer’s World Cup finals as captain and all-time leading goalscorer of the England men’s national team. More history could be made with the Three Lions as he looks to break their 125-cap appearance record.
Advertisement