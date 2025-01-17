Harry Kane EnglandGetty
'From speaking to him, I don't think he has any interest' - Harry Kane's feelings on management career revealed by Harry Maguire with 'golf in the Bahamas and NFL' more likely

Harry Kane is unlikely to become a manager, says Harry Maguire, with the prolific striker expected to play golf in the Bahamas or try his luck in NFL.

  • Record-breaking goalscorer only 31 years of age
  • Does not have to think about retirement just yet
  • May explore move into another sport at some stage
