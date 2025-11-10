Harry Kane backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by playing close to his 40s as 'technical' Bayern Munich star's longevity is explained

Ex-England striker Emile Heskey has previously told GOAL when asked how long Kane could go on for: “I played until I was 32. You can see him going past that. You are looking at Ronaldo, changing the way that he plays, and he’s 39. That is similar to what Harry kind of does. [Alan] Shearer was another, even though you get older, even though there is a change of pace, a change of mobility, he will still score you goals. That’s the key thing. I can see him playing for the national team until 36, depending on the manager. And depending on who is behind you.”

The man himself has told ESPN of being inspired by Messi and CR7: “I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s. It obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it. Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar - those and a few others as well - and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible. It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?”