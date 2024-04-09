BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Harry Kane FC Bayerngetty images
Soham Mukherjee

'Very motivated' Harry Kane backed to continue goalscoring record against Arsenal in Champions League by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Harry KaneArsenalBayern MunichArsenal vs Bayern MunichChampions LeagueThomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes that a "very motivated" Harry Kane will continue his goalscoring exploits against Arsenal when he returns to north London.

  • Kane to face familiar rivals Arsenal in the UCL
  • Has a prolific scoring record against the Gunners
  • Tuchel believes that Kane will add to his tally

