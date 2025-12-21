Getty
Hansi Flick opens up on future plans amid talk Barcelona plan to offer new contract until 2028
Flick addresses his future at Barcelona
Barcelona head coach Flick has addressed growing speculation around his long-term future after reports emerged that the Catalan club are exploring the possibility of extending his contract until June 2028. The German is currently under contract until 2027, but the Blaugrana's hierarchy are understood to be keen to secure continuity following a highly positive spell in charge.
The issue was raised during Flick’s end-of-year press conference, where he was asked directly about discussions with the club and the wider context of Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections. While acknowledging the reports, Flick made it clear he is in no rush to formalise anything and would prefer to assess the situation once the season has concluded.
His comments come at a time when Barcelona are enjoying strong momentum on the pitch and institutional stability off it. With the Catalan club heading into the winter break atop the La Liga standings, regardless of what happens in their clash with Villarreal on Sunday afternoon, Barca’s leadership sees Flick as a central pillar of the current sporting project.
Flick 'happy' at Barcelona amid renewal reports
Speaking candidly about his situation, Flick underlined how settled he feels at the club and how important the backing of the current president has been since his arrival. “As I said, I'm very happy to be working at this club. With Deco and all the staff, my team and I are very happy; the relationship with Deco and his team is incredible,” he explained.
The German coach then highlighted the personal role played by the president in bringing him to Camp Nou and creating an environment of trust. “The president is the reason I'm here, and I'm very happy. It's very important to have this confidence. My staff can feel it, and that's great to see.”
Flick also acknowledged the political context surrounding his future, with elections looming in the coming months. “We'll see what happens next year with the elections, but for me it's great to be here for another year and a half. But these things are up to the president. For me, it's important to have him as president, and that's all I can say. I love working at this club,” he concluded.
Flick endorses Laporta for upcoming presidential elections
Flick’s comments have been widely interpreted as a significant boost for current president Laporta, who is seeking re-election in 2026. The timing is notable, with presidential elections required by statute to be held between March and June, meaning sporting success and institutional harmony will play a major role in shaping the campaign narrative.
While Flick did not explicitly tie his future to Laporta’s re-election, his praise was unambiguous. By repeatedly stressing the importance of confidence from the president and the club as a whole, Flick implicitly highlighted how central stability at the board level has been to his own comfort and performance in the role.
Additionally, Flick's endorsement of Deco is significant given that Flick’s early months at Barcelona were not without friction, particularly around transfer-market frustrations, logistical issues on pre-season tours, and uncertainty surrounding the club’s infrastructure projects.
Flick keen to focus on sporting goals at the moments
For now, any formal contract talks are expected to remain on hold, with Flick content to focus on the remainder of the season rather than his personal future. The German has repeatedly signalled that his priority is day-to-day work on the training pitch and maintaining Barcelona’s competitive edge in all competitions.
From the club’s perspective, securing Flick beyond 2027 would represent a statement of long-term intent and stability, especially after years of managerial instability.
As Barcelona continue to chase silverware and navigate a politically sensitive period, Flick’s public expressions of happiness and loyalty strengthen the current board’s position. If performances on the pitch remain strong, the prospect of extending the German coach’s stay until 2028 is likely to remain a central talking point in the months ahead.
