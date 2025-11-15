Hannah Hampton a doubt for England matches as Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor gives update on goalkeeper's injury

Bompastor confirmed that Hampton will miss the next few weeks of action at the very least, ruling her out of key fixtures for both club and country. The 24-year-old completed her side's draw with rivals Arsenal despite the ailment, but was ruled out of their midweek demolition of the Austrian champions.

Chelsea travel to Liverpool tomorrow in the Women's Super League, before hosting Barcelona in the Women's Champions League on November 20. The inaugural winner of the Women's Yashin Trophy would have been a nailed on starter for Sarina Weigman's side in the upcoming international window as the European champions work towards the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Hampton was also absent from England duty last month with an elbow injury. She was replaced by Manchester City keeper Khiara Keating, who conceded twice in the first 20 minutes of her debut against Brazil. The Lionesses eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Selecao.