The Red Bulls had six attempts on target, but only scored once, leaving a lot on the table in their championship match defeat

A 73rd minute strike off the post from club superstar Emil Forsberg told the story for the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, with the No. 7 seed falling to the LA Galaxy 2-1 in MLS Cup 2024.

The Sweden international and former Bundesliga star had an match to forget, but remains proud of the team's effort in 2024 -- despite them falling short in Saturday's epic season finale.

"It wasn't my day," Forsberg said. "Heartbreaking to be honest. Sad. Angry. I should make that one."

The Galaxy opened the scoring just nine minutes into the match through winger Joseph Paintsil, before striker Dejan Jovelic added another in the 13th minute, while RBNY's lone effort came in the 28th minute off a corner kick from Sean Nealis. RBNY had five more chances on target, including Forsberg's late strike off the post, but the ball didn't find the back of the net.

Still, though, it was a remarkable feat for the program to reach this level once again, with their last appearance in the MLS title game coming in 2008. As a result, their performances have left a spark in the hearts of their fans, and players, heading in to 2025. However, the gut-punch they took on Saturday won't be an easy one to get over.