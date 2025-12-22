Grading MLS coaching hires: Michael Bradley looks ready for the Red Bulls challenge, but are Atlanta United leaning too much on nostalgia with Tata Martino?

Status: Official

Why he was hired: Sandro Schwarz’s firing may have been harsh, but after failing to reach the playoffs, the Red Bulls clearly felt new ideas were required. Bradley is regarded as one of the brightest young minds in American soccer, and it would not be surprising if success at the club level eventually puts him in the USMNT conversation. The former Red Bulls midfielder has learned from some of the game’s best - including his father Bob and Jesse Marsch - and received a strong grounding in the RB system before moving into full-time management last summer. He knows the club well, and it is easy to see the appeal of the defensive-midfielder-turned-coach narrative.

Tactical identity: There is still plenty to be determined. Bradley has been a first-team coach for only six months, having taken over New York Red Bulls II in June. At the time, he told GOAL that he strongly subscribes to the Red Bull ethos of high pressing and expressive football. Since then, however, he appears to have evolved, with sporting director Julian de Guzman noting that Bradley was hired in part because of the new wrinkles he showed outside that system. His Red Bulls II side was the highest-scoring team in the MLS Next Pro playoffs and went on to win the championship, offering early evidence to support those claims. Expect a 4-3-3, but with less than a year in professional management, Bradley is still very much finding his feet.

Why it makes sense: It's aligned with the Red Bull philosophy. What we have here is a bright young mind who wants to win games and look good doing so. He has played for the club, knows what it means to wear the badge, and has a steely sort of determination that will make his team competitive. The fact that he has plenty of experience on both sides of the Atlantic should help, too.

Why it might not work: Bradley is 38 and inexperienced in top-flight management. This is a Red Bulls side that missed the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, and will need a bit of a reset in order to move into a new era. This could be one year too soon - regardless of Bradley's credentials.

Grade: A-