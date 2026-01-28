Getty/GOAL
'Should be good for everyone' - Martin Odegaard reveals talks with Ethan Nwaneri before Arsenal teenager's loan transfer to Marseille
Odegaard's personal advice for the rising star
Writing in his captain’s notes for the official matchday programme ahead of the Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty, Odegaard detailed the mentorship role he has taken on regarding the club’s latest wonderkid. Before Nwaneri finalised his move to the Stade Velodrome, the skipper made it a priority to sit down with the 18-year-old to discuss the psychological and professional challenges of leaving London.
"I went on loan a few times when I was a young player and so I spoke with Ethan before he left about it," the playmaker revealed. "We spoke about what he was feeling about his situation and the opportunity, and I understand it - I've been there too. Obviously you always want to play more, so this will be a good move for him." By sharing his own journey through the Eredivisie and La Liga, the captain aimed to settle any nerves the teenager might have had about the transition.
Why the Marseille move makes sense
The decision to send the creative midfielder to France raised some eyebrows among the fanbase, but the Arsenal leader is adamant that it is the correct path. He stressed that at this specific stage of a player's development, nothing is more valuable than competitive minutes. Marseille offers a high-pressure environment with a passionate fanbase, which should serve as the perfect "finishing school" for the Englishman, who got off to a perfect start in France with a goal in the 3-1 win against Lens at the weekend.
He added: "At that stage of your career, you need to play games to grow even more and it's a chance for him to take more responsibility and to grow as a player, and as a person." The midfielder believes that experiencing a different footballing philosophy will make the starlet a more rounded technician when he eventually returns to the Premier League.
Adapting to life in a new country
One of the most significant aspects of the loan mentioned by the captain is the off-field growth required when moving abroad. Odegaard, who moved from Norway to Spain as a teenager, knows better than most the difficulties of navigating a new language and culture. He expects the youngster to develop a more robust character during his time in the south of France.
"It's a different country, different language and a lot of things that come with living away," the captain explained. "So many players, including me, have benefitted from good loan moves, and I'm sure it's going to be a good experience for him and that he's going to learn a lot from that."
A bright future back at the Emirates
Despite the temporary departure, the message from the Arsenal camp is clear: the teenager remains a vital part of the club’s long-term vision. The captain concluded his remarks by insisting that the loan "should be good for everyone," stressing that the move is a strategic step rather than a farewell.
"He'll be absolutely fine and come back here stronger from it," the Norwegian insisted.
