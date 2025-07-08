Glittering Gold Cup performances make Malik Tillman and Diego Luna locks, but for now forget Gio Reyna: Way-too-early USMNT roster projection for 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just more than 330 days away, GOAL looks at how the U.S. squad might look next summer

On Sunday night, he U.S. men's national team played their final competitive match before the World Cup. That was it. A 2-1 loss to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. From here on out, it's just friendlies. From here on out, the build to next summer's tournament feels even more real.

That's the situation facing the players in the USMNT pool fighting to be a part of the 26-man squad at next summer's tournament. Less than a year out, the competition is now more intense than ever. One group of players just finished as runners-up in the Gold Cup, while another group - because of injury, recovery or Club World Cup commitments - watched from home.

But all involved will now be looking to forge a pathway to selection, a chance to represent the U.S. in next year's historic home tournament.

Some spots are all but guaranteed, of course. Despite Mauricio Pochettino's repeated insistence that players, no matter their name, need to earn their spots, several have already been locked in. This summer's run was also a catalyst for multiple U.S. players who took gigantic leaps forward.

History tells us, too, that some spots will be earned in the coming months. World Cup rosters often go down to the final moments, and this one will be no exception.

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? Which youngsters have a realistic shot of making the squad for 2026? GOAL takes a way-too-early look.