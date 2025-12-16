'It was crucial that Gio embraced it the way he did' - Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski praises USMNT midfielder Reyna as role grows

Polanski emphasized that the club has taken a measured approach to Reyna’s involvement, focusing on gradually increasing his minutes on the pitch to build his durability.

"We wanted to gradually integrate him more and generate more playing time. For that to happen, it was crucial that Gio embraced it the way he did," Polanski said as per Bundesliga.com. "I have rarely seen a training session from him that I wasn't satisfied with, and I have recently seen values I hadn't seen before."