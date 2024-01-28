'With you to death' - Gavi sends emotional message to Barcelona boss Xavi after club legend confirms intention to leave at end of the season

Xavi Hernandez was the recipient of an emotional message from Gavi after he announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

  • Barcelona lose 5-3 to Villarreal
  • Xavi to step down at the end of the season
  • Gavi sends emotional message to legend

