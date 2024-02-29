Pochettino Neville GFXGetty/ GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'I don't feel proud' - Gary Neville admits he was too harsh with Chelsea 'billion-pound bottle jobs' jibe

ChelseaMauricio PochettinoChelsea vs LiverpoolLiverpoolEFL Cup

Gary Neville admitted that he was too harsh with Chelsea "billion pound bottle jobs" jibe and doesn't "feel proud" about it.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea lost to Liverpool in Carabao Cup final
  • Neville had dig at transfer market extravaganza
  • Admitted he was too harsh with assessment

Editors' Picks