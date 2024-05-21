'F*ck Gareth Southgate' - Jack Grealish labelled an 'ass drunk' as fans rage over his inclusion in England Euro 2024 squad ahead of Marcus Rashford after underwhelming campaign at Man City
Gareth Southgate's decision to include Jack Grealish in his England squad, ahead of Marcus Rashford, has not impressed some supporters.
- Southgate springs surprises with England squad
- Grealish gets the nod as Rashford is left out
- Supporters unhappy with manager's decision