Trinity Rodman GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

From rising star to captain: USWNT and NWSL star Trinity Rodman embraces new leadership role

Wearing the USWNT armband for the first time, Trinity Rodman discusses how she views leadership after captaining the U.S. vs Paraguay.

LOS ANGELES - In her rise to stardom, Trinity Rodman has collected plenty of nicknames. Trin. T-Rod. T-Love. Trinny. She was one-third of the famed Triple Espresso forward line alongside Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson, a symbol of a new era for the U.S. Women’s National Team. But her latest moniker may be the most meaningful yet - Captain of the USWNT.

At just 23 years old, Rodman has already built a resume few players of her generation can match: drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, winning an NWSL Championship and Rookie of the Year honors in her debut season, and capturing Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games. Now the cornerstone of the Spirit’s attack - and newly the highest-paid player in women’s soccer - Rodman isn’t just a present-day star. She is a foundational piece of the program, and increasingly, a natural leader who feels destined to wear the armband again. 

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind. Rodman signed a landmark new contract with Washington, then just two days later took the field for the USWNT as captain. She scored. She celebrated. And the release was visible - in her movement, her joy, and the way she carried herself - with the goal serving as the perfect exclamation point. 

After a demanding stretch of travel and limited downtime, Rodman reflected on what her recent weeks have felt like at the NWSL Media Day in Los Angeles.

“I think there's just this assumption that I only know how to lead by being funny and like dancing and running my butt off, but I do speak,” Rodman said when asked how she sees herself as a captain. 

In her early twenties, Rodman entered January camp as the most tenured with 47 caps out of a group that averaged just 6.3 caps per player. While she’s never shied away from boosting morale through her viral celebrations, TikTok dances, and flair, stepping fully into the role of captain - and leading in quieter, more deliberate ways - was new territory.

 “I do have good words to say, but yeah, with that I was talking about it to somebody else, there were a lot of speeches that I needed to give, which I was a little bit nervous about, but it was good," she said. 

Ahead of a 2026 season where Rodman is undoubtedly the face of NWSL, she shared what leadership means to her, how her playing style is very similar to her professional tennis star boyfriend in Ben Shelton, and her bond with USWNT manager Emma Hayes…

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    Leadership and reassurance

    As much as she embraces her new role as one of the USWNT captains, she admitted there have been a few adjustments for her. 

    After featuring in Tuesday’s match against Chile, Rodman now has 13 international goals and 49 caps to her name. She was positioned to lead the younger and less experienced players during this January window, and mentioned talking to Denver Summit’s most recent signing Ayo Oke as being one of the newcomers she took under her wing. 

    “I went up to Ayo a couple of times because she had come in late as a new player, and that alone is scary, and I was just checking in on her being like, ‘Are you good?’ And she’s like ‘I’m nervous.’” Oke earned her first international cap in Tuesday’s match, and although new to the senior team, has been part of a number of Under 23 national team camps and matches. 

    “I guess at the game she was like freaking out in the locker room, but in a good way, good nerves. But I would just be like you’ve had an amazing week, you’re a great outside back at the end of the day,” Rodman said she told Oke. 

    “So again, reassurance is the biggest thing, but also continuing to tell them to be yourself.”

  • Trinity Rodman Ben SheltonGetty/GOAL

    The 'young veteran' couple

    She describes herself as a “young veteran” - a label she says she shares with her boyfriend Ben Shelton, a young but already established professional tennis player.

    “Just the flair we bring to the game, the personality, and the young, upcoming, like veteran-ish player… So we relate to each other on a lot,” Rodman said. Rodman and Shelton have been dating since March 2025 when the couple made it ‘Instagram official’ by posting themselves together in an elevator selfie. 

    Since then, Rodman has traveled to Shelton’s tournaments and matches, becoming a consistent face in the crowd. Shelton has been equally present in Rodman’s journey, through the highs and lows, and even dabbled in some soccer training with her during the offseason.

  • Trinity Rodman and Emma Hayes, USWNTGetty

    'She's settled and she's happy'

    Hayes has quickly established herself as both a demanding standard-setter and a vocal supporter of her players on the national team setup. After Rodman’s first match wearing the captain’s armband, Hayes pointed to the context behind the moment. 

    “I’m happy for her,” Hayes said. “It was a hard year - we all know that - and she’s ready to move forward. Today felt symbolic: a new year, a fresh start. She’s settled, she’s happy, and knowing her future is secure has taken a big weight off her shoulders.” 

    That balance - accountability without fear - is something Rodman has felt directly. She said Hayes’ approach allows younger players to play freely, even after mistakes, without feeling exposed or overcorrected. 

    “I’m really grateful to have a coach who believes in us,” Rodman said. “Even when we mess up, she’s clapping, saying, ‘You tried.’ That matters.” 

    Nothing depicts their relationship more than the viral dance sequence that didn’t just show up at one of the January games, but at both. After Rodman scored in the game against Paraguay, she did the “sexy dexy” dance in celebration. After doing it once, she ran over to Hayes to encourage her to mirror her moves. Hayes declined, and just two days later, after Rodman scored again, was tasked to do the same dance. This time, Hayes hit the “sexy dexy” with Rodman. 

    “These players keep me young. I'm not complaining," Hayes said.

  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What's next?

    This year is shaping up to be the biggest yet for Trinity Rodman. At the end of January, she signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit that made her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world - a deserved milestone that also signals a new ceiling for the league.

    Rodman’s deal arrived amid weeks of debate between the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association over the league’s new High Impact Player Rule, which allows clubs to spend up to $1 million above the salary cap on qualifying players. While the rule is now in effect, the NWSLPA has filed a grievance, leaving key questions unresolved even as Rodman’s contract is finalized.

    For Rodman, however, the focus is quickly shifting back to the field. She is nearing the start of the NWSL season with the Spirit and sits just a month out from the SheBelieves Cup, where she is expected to be a fixture in the U.S. Women's National Team attack. While “Triple Espresso” may not be fully reunited by then, the broader trajectory points toward an on-field reunion as the year unfolds.

    This year and looking ahead, Rodman isn’t only carrying the present for club and country - she’s helping define what the future of the USWNT and the NWSL can look like, too.

