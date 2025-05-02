Frank Lampard hopes Chelsea experience will help Coventry to final day victory as Blues legend gears up for clash against former rival Michael Carrick with Championship play-off spot at stake
Frank Lampard will draw on his Chelsea experience as he aims to steer Coventry into the play-offs against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough on Saturday.
- Lampard's Coventry set for play-off showdown
- Take on Carrick's Middlesbrough for top-six spot
- Hopes Chelsea experience will help