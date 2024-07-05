Fran Kirby Chelsea Women 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

'That's what excites me' - Fran Kirby explains decision to move to Brighton following emotional Chelsea exit

Fran KirbyBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWomen's footballWSLChelsea FC Women

Fran Kirby hopes she can help turn Brighton into Women's Super League title challengers after joining the club from Chelsea.

  • Kirby signed contract with Brighton
  • Left Chelsea after nine years at club
  • England star targets titles with new team
