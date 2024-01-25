‘Forget the clamour of Hollywood’ – How Wrexham stay true to roots amid global appeal of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

‘Forget the clamour of Hollywood’ – How Wrexham stay true to roots amid global appeal of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenneyChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamFA CupBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamLeague TwoWrexham selling 7,000 tickets for an FA Cup tie at Blackburn shows that that club can “forget the clamour of Hollywood” and stay true to its roots.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons seeing fan base growCo-owners attract plenty of interestLocal fans still vital to bigger picture