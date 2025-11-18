'He's a football genius' - Estevao Willian backed to challenge for Ballon d'Or after earning regular spot in Brazil & Chelsea lineups at 18

Estevao, also known as 'Messinho', has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for Chelsea in his debut season at the club, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Last month, Maresca lavished praise on the young winger: "It’s exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players we are worried, because they have one good game and they think they are already [at the] top. Estavao, he’s playing well but he’s polite, he’s humble, he wants to learn. I think his family are also doing a big job there, so we are very happy not only with the way he’s performing. But he’s a nice boy, a good boy. In the Premier League he needs a little bit more time. I think he’s more [of a] winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets.

"For me personally, he's fantastic because he's a special player, but at the same time you don't have to be worried. Now he's going to play one game, two games, score, and he's already thinking that he knows how good he is."