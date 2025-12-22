'He still hasn't scored' - Florian Wirtz warned he’s running out of time at Liverpool after slow start following £116m transfer

Wirtz is certainly yet to impress on a consistent basis at Liverpool and is still waiting for his first goal. The Germany playmaker has managed three assists in all competitions for Arne Slot's side but the Reds will have expected far more than that when they opted to bring him to the club from the Bundesliga. Slot has backed his big-money signing to come good at Anfield, explaining recently how he feels he's been improving. He told reporters: "Of course, every player would prefer to have a flying start with goals and assists and everything but it does not always work like this. He is not the first one and is not the last one to have to adjust to the Premier League. So many of the best players to ever play here took a while, maybe even longer, to become the star they are now.

"Florian has improved a lot. I am not talking about his ability on the ball because we could see from the start that that was top. But I saw in one moment against Brighton where he took the ball off Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai], he dribbled and a player came to him and he pushed him away and kept on dribbling. Then he provided a cut back cross for Hugo [Ekitike] who shot over the bar. Later he won the duel with [Jan Paul] Van Hecke that led to the counterattack with the shot from Mo [Salah]. In those moments you see it gets easier for him. It takes a lot of effort for him to play in this intensity, but he is getting used to it. That is my take.”