'He still hasn't scored' - Florian Wirtz warned he’s running out of time at Liverpool after slow start following £116m transfer
Wirtz yet to impress at Liverpool
Wirtz is certainly yet to impress on a consistent basis at Liverpool and is still waiting for his first goal. The Germany playmaker has managed three assists in all competitions for Arne Slot's side but the Reds will have expected far more than that when they opted to bring him to the club from the Bundesliga. Slot has backed his big-money signing to come good at Anfield, explaining recently how he feels he's been improving. He told reporters: "Of course, every player would prefer to have a flying start with goals and assists and everything but it does not always work like this. He is not the first one and is not the last one to have to adjust to the Premier League. So many of the best players to ever play here took a while, maybe even longer, to become the star they are now.
"Florian has improved a lot. I am not talking about his ability on the ball because we could see from the start that that was top. But I saw in one moment against Brighton where he took the ball off Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai], he dribbled and a player came to him and he pushed him away and kept on dribbling. Then he provided a cut back cross for Hugo [Ekitike] who shot over the bar. Later he won the duel with [Jan Paul] Van Hecke that led to the counterattack with the shot from Mo [Salah]. In those moments you see it gets easier for him. It takes a lot of effort for him to play in this intensity, but he is getting used to it. That is my take.”
'It's Christmas and he still hasn't scored'
Ex-Liverpool and Germany star Hamann has not been impressed and shared his thoughts on the situation, telling Sky90: "It's Christmas now and he still hasn't scored a goal. I've watched almost all of his games. His best performances have been in the Champions League, where the football is a bit different. It's not as hectic, fast-paced, and physical. Against Frankfurt, he played decently, without playing well. People convince themselves that he's being made out to be better than he actually is.
"How long do you want to wait? He's being protected by the club. Slot says he's doing wonderfully, I'm happy with him. I think at some point they'll have to say: 'Look, kid, you've got six or eight weeks left, you have to show now that you can play for us. Right now he can't. Maybe it will help him that Salah is away for three weeks."
Wirtz form worries Hamann ahead of World Cup 2026
Hamann also insisted there's no chance Wirtz will leave in January but did admit his form will be a concern for Germany ahead of World Cup 2026.
"He can’t do anything. He won’t leave in the winter. Unless Xabi Alonso says, ‘I absolutely want Wirtz," he explained.
"If it continues like this until February or March, that wouldn't be good. We saw in the international matches that he lacks confidence and is currently performing far below his potential."
Christmas cheer for Wirtz?
Wirtz may feel he has a golden opportunity to break his duck for Liverpool next time out when the Reds come up against struggling Wolves at Anfield. Rob Edwards's side have managed just two points so far this season and have conceded 37 goals in 17 Premier League games. With Liverpool without Mo Salah and Alexander Isak for the game, the fixture offers Wirtz the chance to step up and finally break his duck for Slot's side and extend their current winning run.
