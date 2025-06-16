VIDEO: Florian Wirtz awkwardly snubbed by future Liverpool team-mate in favour of Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer ahead of blockbuster £116m transfer
Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has awkwardly snubbed his future team-mate Florian Wirtz and picked Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer as the better player.
- Wirtz set to join Liverpool in record deal
- Future team-mate Elliott claims Palmer better
- Elliott likely to leave Liverpool this summer