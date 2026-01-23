FIFA sets record prize money for inaugural Women’s Champions Cup winners
Winners to earn $2.3 million
In total, nearly $4 million will be distributed among the six participating clubs based on performance. The two losing semifinalists will each receive USD 200,000, while Auckland United FC (New Zealand) and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC (China PR), eliminated in the earlier rounds, will earn USD 100,000 each.
Investment in growth
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the prize structure reflects the organization’s belief in the rapid growth of the women’s club game and its commitment to making long-term, meaningful investments that elevate competitions worldwide.
Tournament format explained
The tournament will bring together the champion clubs from each confederation to determine the first women’s intercontinental club champion. The final stage will take place in London, with the semifinals scheduled for Jan. 28, at Brentford Stadium.
Road to the final
CONCACAF champions Gotham FC will face CONMEBOL winners Corinthians, while UEFA champions Arsenal Women will take on CAF titleholders ASFAR. The third-place match and final will be played on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Arsenal Stadium, where the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup trophy will be lifted.
