This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport FIFA reportedly lifts transfer ban on Liga MX's Pumas, club cleared to make signings Club Universidad Nacional Liga MX The UNAM side is off FIFA’s “blacklist” and free to add new players after settling their fine. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Moreno is expected to be the first signing

Pumas had been under a FIFA transfer sanction

Efraín Juárez enters his second season as head coach