Fermin Lopez expresses desire for Lionel Messi to seal Barcelona homecoming transfer - even if it means he drops to the bench

All-time great Messi severed career-long ties with Barca in 2021 when leaving for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Tears were shed ahead of his departure, with the iconic Argentine being forced through the exits by much-publicised financial struggles.

He is now in the United States with Inter Miami and has committed to a new contract through 2028 with the MLS Cup winners. At 38 years of age, there appears to be little chance of him returning to Europe in a playing capacity.

Fermin is, however, prepared to cling to that dream. Another product of Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy system has told reporters when asked who his dream team-mate would be: “If it were up to me to sign someone for Barca, I would sign Leo Messi. If they bench me for Messi, so be it!”