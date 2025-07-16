Federico Chiesa set for second chance at Liverpool in shock new role after encouraging pre-season display against Preston F. Chiesa Liverpool Premier League

Federico Chiesa is likely to stay at Anfield despite an underwhelming debut campaign with Liverpool last season. The Italian left Juventus to join the Liverpool but he failed to break into Arne Slot's starting lineup and ended up with only 14 appearances under his belt across all competitions in 2024-25. The Reds, however, are ready to hand Chiesa a second chance in a new role.