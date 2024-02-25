Why Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk were denied opening Carabao Cup final goal against Chelsea as VAR points out Wataru Endo involvement in hugely controversial call - explained LiverpoolVirgil van DijkEFL CupChelsea vs LiverpoolChelsea

Virgil van Dijk thought he had broken the deadlock for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, only for a hugely controversial VAR call to rule it out.