Explained: Why Phil Parkinson finds it easy to handle Hollywood ‘circus’ created by Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & the Welcome to Wrexham documentary cameras
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had been told why Phil Parkinson is the perfect boss for Wrexham, as he can handle the Hollywood “circus” with ease.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Experienced coach took over in 2021
- Has overseen back-to-back promotions
- Unfazed by potential distractions off the field