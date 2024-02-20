Cole Palmer Chelsea Wataru Endo Liverpool(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: Why Chelsea have free week before Carabao Cup final but Liverpool have to play Luton on Wednesday

ChelseaLiverpoolChelsea vs LiverpoolEFL Cup

Chelsea will get a full week to prepare for the Carabao Cup final while Liverpool have to play Luton on Wednesday due to fixture rearrangements.

  • Chelsea set for more preparation time than Liverpool
  • Broadcasting issues force Liverpool to play Luton on Wednesday
  • Wembley showdown set for February 25

