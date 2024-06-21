Emi Martinez Argentina Copa America 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Explained: Meaning behind Emi Martinez’s latest bold Argentina haircut – with World Cup winner having ‘SA’ shaved into the back of his head for Copa America opener against Canada

Emiliano MartinezCopa AmericaArgentinaArgentina vs CanadaAston Villa

Emi Martinez sported another bold haircut in Argentina’s Copa America opener against Canada, with ‘SA’ shaved into the back of the goalkeeper’s head.

  • Keeper likes to stand out from the crowd
  • Collected clean sheet against Canada
  • Paid homage to his two children