Catarina Macario USWNTGetty Images
Ryan Tolmich

'Exciting to see the future of this team' - Goalscoring masterclass, as Emma Sears, Cat Macario and Rose Lavelle all connect: Winners and losers from USWNT 6-0 win

It was one-way traffic for Emma Hayes, who started a young lineup that was determined to dominate from start to finish

There were some factoids that emerged prior to Wednesday night's match between the U.S. women's national team and New Zealand. With an average of just 17.3 caps, this was the least-experienced USWNT lineup in 25 years. It featured three teenagers - for the second straight game - to combine for an average age of 23.2.

Captain Rose Lavelle had 114 caps, more than all the rest of the starting XI combined. But, despite all of their youthful naivety, this U.S. team did something that its predecessors have done for years and years: overpower an overmatched opponent.

Led by the first international hat-trick from relative newcomer Emma Sears, the U.S. never let up against New Zealand in a 6-0 win, and, realistically, it could have been much worse. This was a game with goals in it from the very start and the USWNT made sure to score them. Sears netted three, Catarina Macario got two and Lavelle, the veteran, got one of her own.

It was a masterclass from top to bottom against a New Zealand team that, in reality, had no way of stopping what was to come. The USWNT now have 20 wins, one loss and one draw in 22 all-time meetings with New Zealand.

Coach Emma Hayes will be proud of the decisive outcome. After two tough games against Portugal, she handed the keys to many of her least experienced players for a different kind of test. The expectation was always going to be to win by a lot, not just win, and that comes with its own sort of pressure.

The U.S. was never fazed by that. In fact, they seemed determined to score more and more even as the game wore on.

"It’s exciting to see the future of this team," Michelle Cooper told TNT. "To be able to have multiple players change our starting lineup and still be able to raise the level and get a win out of that, it really speaks to the future of this team and what Emma has done here."

This, then, was a good step for some of the USWNT's younger players, from debutant Kennedy Wesley right up to the likes of Sears, who headlined the group that has been making their way into the team since the post-Olympic phase last year. This was the most lopsided win in that stretch, one that will see the U.S. end an October that started with a surprising low feeling very high.

"We knew that we had another level to go," Macario told TNT post-game. "When you’re apart for like four months or so, and Portugal played a great game against us and it was a different challenge, one that took us a while to solve. But we bounced back in the second game. And I think it’s about staying together and bringing our qualities - that’s what we did today, and we were really intentional in doing that. It was a good end to the camp."

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from CPKC Stadium.

  • Emma Sears USWNTGetty Images

    WINNER: Emma Sears

    Being in the right place at the right time is, generally, good fortune. There's something special about doing it over and over again and, because of that, there's nothing lucky about what Sears did on Wednesday.

    None of Sears' finishes were particularly spectacular, but the way that she put herself in position to get them certainly was. Against a New Zealand team that was bunkering for their lives, Sears routinely found her way into space, pouncing on opportunity after opportunity to notch three goals.

    It was a masterclass in attacking soccer because, sometimes, doing things the easy way is the best way.

    “Honestly, I want to give a lot of credit to my teammates,” she said. “Especially with that first goal, Michelle served it on a platter for me to tap it in. And yeah, the goals following, it was good to carry on that momentum throughout the game and ultimately get the win.”

    This game was a big statement for the 25-year-old attacker, who, entering the game, had just one goal in her first 10 caps. That came in her debut a year ago. With four now to her name, Sears is pushing for a place in a crowded attack - and, generally, the best way to make that push is to score. Scoring three? That's a strong message.

    "I knew that after my first call-up to the national team, it was an opportunity that I really needed to make the most of," Sears said. "I think a lot of the advice I’ve received since coming back to soccer is to really trust the process and just remember and stay with what I’m good at, and bring that into this environment.

    "As I’ve also heard from some of the more experienced players on this team, in international games, you only get a few opportunities to use in each game, so to show what you’re really great at is super important."

  • Victoria Esson New ZealandGetty Images

    LOSER: New Zealand

    We'll call this a "burn the film" game. That's likely what New Zealand should do after this because, in reality, there isn't much to take from it. It wasn't an individual error or moment that caused their undoing on Wednesday. It was simply that the other team was significantly better.

    Luckily for them, they won't face the USWNT every game, and they'll be thankful that's the case. New Zealand were coming off back-to-back losses against Mexico, but the 2-0 and 1-0 scores were more respectable. There's a reason, though, that they've won just one of their 15 World Cup games over the last five tournaments.

    There is simply a gap in quality here and, realistically, there isn't much to learn from this beyond that. So burn the tape and move on, New Zealand. There will be better days ahead and bigger tests, particularly against local rivals Australia next month before World Cup qualifying begins next year.

  • Catarina Macario USWNTGetty Images

    WINNER: Catarina Macario

    This was the version of Macario that USWNT fans have been eager to see. Injuries prevented her from showing that too often over these last few years, but we sure did get a look at the best version of the Chelsea forward on Wednesday.

    There were two goals, of course, as Macario made the most of her moments in front of goal. It was her fourth international brace. She's not a pure striker, though, at least in the traditional sense, which means she'll always offer a bit more in the attack. 

    Her assist on Sears' goal really showcased that fact. When she's on her game, Macario is the type of player who can glue an attack together with her ability to dribble and pass the ball.

    "I love being with this team, I love playing with them and I love playing football," Macario said on TNT. "As a forward, you always get a little frustrated when you don’t score, but I’m just happy to help the team - but I’ll take the goals, of course."

    The USWNT attack was ticking all night, and Sears and Michelle Cooper deserve their share of the credit, too. Don't overlook Macario, though, particularly on a night in which she showed, once again, that she can really deliver at a high level.

  • Olivia Moultrie USWNTGetty Images

    LOSERS: Those that didn't play

    Those left on the bench must have been salivating. This was the type of game in which everyone and anyone could have gotten a goal or an assist, so spare a thought for those that didn't get a chance. Alyssa Thompson ran and ran against Portugal, but was left out of the squad for this match against New Zealand after playing heavy minutes.

    There's little doubt she would have been among the scorers with the way this game went. Olivia Moultrie will feel that way, too, after netting twice against Portugal on Sunday. Ally Sentnor has proven goal dangerous, too, but was also among those who didn't get in, while even the defenders on the bench might be looking on, going, "What if?"

    This was a game everyone wants to play in, and those who didn't get that chance will be, relatively, disappointed not to get the opportunity.

  • Emma Hayes, Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    WINNER: Rose Lavelle

    It's no mistake that Lavelle is a player of the highest quality. It's still fun, though, when you really get to see that quality shine through.

    That's what happened all throughout her performance on Wednesday, as Lavelle was simply at a different level than everyone else. Everything she did oozed class, from her passes to, most notably, her ridiculous goal at the end of the first half. The finish was nothing short of fantastic, as Lavelle smashed a shot first time that left goalkeeper Victoria Esson reaching for air.

    This wasn't anything we haven't seen from Lavelle before, largely because she's turned in plenty of such performances during her time with the USWNT. Yet there's still something just so refreshing about watching a top-class player put in a top-class performance, even in a rout.

    It didn't last long, as Lavelle was removed at halftime. But one half was all the midfield star ultimately needed to impact the game.