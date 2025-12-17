Getty
Ex-Wolves starlet Ethan McLeod tragically dies aged 21 after motorway car crash
McLeod dies in car accident
Macclesfield have been left devastated after confirming McLeod has died in a car crash. The 21-year-old was involved in an accident on the M11 motorway late on Tuesday as he made his way back from Bedford Town, as reported by BBC Sport. He had been a substitute in the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Macclesfield. McLeod joined the club on a free transfer last summer after a successful trial, having previously been on the books at Premier League side Wolves. He was at Molineux for a decade, rising through the club's academy and had also enjoyed loan spells with local sides Alvechurch, Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge.
Macclesfield devastated by loss of McLeod
Macclesfield posted an emotional statement on the club's website confirming the news: "With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod. Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life. Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our first team squad, who had his whole life ahead of him. But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with. In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be – both on and off the pitch. Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces – even on the darkest of days. News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now. The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal – but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future. Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it. May you rest in peace Ethan – you will forever be a Silkman.
Wolves pay tribute to McLeod
Wolves have paid their own tribute to McLeod in a post on social media, which reads: "We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Ethan McLeod at the age of 21. Ethan joined Wolves Academy at seven-years-old and went on to sign professional terms at the club, before leaving in September 2024. We are sending our thoughts and love to Ethan’s family, friends and everyone at Macclesfield. Ethan’s younger brother Conor is currently in our under-21 squad and the whole club will be providing care and support to him and his family."
Former club Stourbridge also offered condolences: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of former Glassboys forward Ethan McLeod last night. Our thoughts are with Ethan’s family, friends, everyone at Macclesfield and all those who knew him. Rest in peace, Ethan."
Minute's silence for McLeod
Wolves also confirmed a minute's silence will be held to remember McLeod before Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brentford at Molineux. Macclesfield are due to play Alfreton Town on Saturday but it is still to be announced whether the game will go ahead in the wake of the tragic news.
