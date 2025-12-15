Injury-plagued ex-Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu finally set to return to football after finding new club following Gunners exit

While Arsenal continue to lead the Premier League title race and are two points clear of Manchester City in the table, their performance in recent matches has dipped after starting the 2025-26 season in red-hot form. On Saturday, the Gunners picked up a hard-fought win over rock bottom side Wolves and after the game, Arteta acknowledged the team's shortcomings.

The Spaniard said: "It was a relief, but we have a very clear understanding that the margins should have been bigger. We generated more chances in the second half, but after that we had a period of two or three minutes in deep, totally passive, with horrible defensive habits that are nowhere near the levels required. The first time they had an opportunity to score, they did. We should have stopped the shots before, and that is on us."

When speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Arteta summed up the chaotic evening in blunt terms. "It was a rollercoaster," he said. "The longer the game went on, they had hope and we had to accelerate our game and take more risks. We did find a way and that's a very positive thing, if not we'd be very frustrated and rightly so, but there are things to improve obviously."

Arteta's men will next face Everton in the Premier League on December 20 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.