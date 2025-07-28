Everton keen on shock loan move for Jack Grealish and confident they have advantage over West Ham and Napoli in race to land England star J. Grealish Everton Manchester City Premier League Transfers

Everton are reportedly exploring a surprise loan move for Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and believe they hold a key advantage over rivals West Ham and Napoli in the race. The England international is open to leaving City, and the Toffees are hoping to strike a 'premium' loan deal as they prepare for a new chapter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium under new ownership.