'I'm sick of writing these' - Erling Haaland ribbed by his team-mates after hitman bags 10th Man City hat-trick against Ipswich

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'I'm sick of writing these' - Erling Haaland ribbed by his team-mates after hitman bags 10th Man City hat-trick against IpswichErling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs IpswichIpswichPremier LeagueA team-mate of Erling Haaland poked fun at the striker as he bagged his tenth Manchester City hat-trick against Ipswich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland's team-mate made fun of strikerShared a message on the striker's match ballScored his 10th Man City hat-trick against IpswichArticle continues below