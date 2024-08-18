Haaland Man City 2024Getty Images
Richard Mills

Erling Haaland is getting paid! Man City will boost star striker's £375,000-per-week wages to fend off Saudi Arabia as Rodri also receives mega offer

Erling HaalandManchester CityRodriPremier League

Erling Haaland is reportedly set for a wage increase to fend off potential Saudi Arabia interest, while Rodri is also in line for a salary hike.

  • Haaland and Rodri big earners at Man City
  • Striker set for wage hike to fend off interest
  • Team-mate Rodri also to get salary increase
